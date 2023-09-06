Online bidding for rooftop solar plants completed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the online submission of technical bid for setting up grid-connected rooftop power plants on 47 government buildings under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) are coming to an end on Monday, the move of the state government to reduce carbon footprint in the smart city is going to be a reality soon.

The response to the notice inviting tender for selection of solar power generator through RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) model will be known after submission of hard copies of the technical bid on September 8, 2023.

The Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) has fixed September 11 as the date for opening the technical bid. After evaluation of the technical bids, the price bid will be invited from qualified bidders, sources in OREDA said.

If necessary, the bidders will be allowed for reverse auction online in which they will compete against one another regarding the price at which they can sell solar power. Those who will offer the lowest price will be selected. If any bidder does not quote a tariff less than the lowest tariff in the auction floor during the ‘auto extended auction period’, the e-reverse auction process will get automatically closed, sources added.

OREDA has provisioned for an allocation of a maximum capacity of 4 MW under this RFP. The successful bidder will submit performance security of `5 lakh per MW which can be revoked by OREDA if the bidder fails to achieve the milestone. The selected solar power generator (SPG) will be responsible for engineering, procurement and construction at its own cost. The SPG will be responsible for the implementation and maintenance of the rooftop solar project for a period of 25 years.

After the issuance of the letter of award (LoA), the SPG will sign a tripartite agreement with OREDA and the beneficiaries who will buy the solar power. If the successful bidder in a particular project is unable (or refuses) to implement the project, the full capacity under the project concerned will be awarded to the next bidder as per the ranking list prepared, provided the next bidder matches the L1 (lowest one) tariff of the project. The selected SPG will commission the project within four months from the date of issuance of the LoA. The Grid Corporation (GRIDCO) is obliged to purchase power from the SPG.

