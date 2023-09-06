PM Modi heading for a hat-trick: Union Minister Nityanand Rai

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a hat-trick in the 2024 general elections and no force can prevent his victory. The alliance of I.N.D.I.A. would crumble before the elections, said Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India, Nityanand Rai during a media interaction here on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, he held a closed-door meeting with local BJP leaders and workers. The minister emphasized that the reduction in cooking gas prices demonstrates the government’s dedication to ensuring access to essential commodities at affordable rates.

“It is high time people of Odisha elected a BJP government in the state,” Rai asserted, criticizing the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government. He emphasized that a BJP government at both the state and centre would act as a double engine to improve the lives of Odisha’s residents. The meeting was attended by the president of the district unit of BJP and other party leaders.

