State government opens help centre for cyber crime victims

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to immediately attend to and address complaints of cybercrime victims, the state government on Tuesday opened a cyber helpline call centre and cyber crime help desk at the Cyber Complex here.

DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal inaugurated the centre that can be reached by dialling 1930. The cyber helpline call centre-cum-help desk is a facility for the victims of online financial fraud. The victims can lodge cyber crime fraud complaints at the centre for immediate assistance to halt the transaction and get back their money.

This facilitation centre has 10 parallel telephone lines, which are manned by trained police personnel. The helpline is functional 24X7 in three shifts. A cyber fraud victim, sitting anywhere in Odisha, can dial 1930 for immediate relief. The call will land at the call centre, where trained personnel will attend the caller. They will ask relevant questions and simultaneously initiate the process of tracking the money trail.

“The police personnel will take immediate action to block it and try to revert the money back into the victim’s account. Simultaneously, they would also ensure blocking of the IMEI and the SIM used for committing the offence. This would become a huge deterrence against cyber crime frauds,” said an official.

Earlier, even with limited manpower, the CID-CB had successfully reverted Rs 1.19 crore to the victim’s account in 2022. It was also successful in blocking Rs 1.58 crore from being siphoned off. People are expected to get immediate resolution in such crimes with the newly-inaugurated facility in the coming days. After the inauguration, the CID-CB made a presentation about its preparation to deal with cyber crimes. Additional DG Arun Bothra IPS, IG of Crime Branch Shefeen Ahamed and other senior police officers were present.

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to immediately attend to and address complaints of cybercrime victims, the state government on Tuesday opened a cyber helpline call centre and cyber crime help desk at the Cyber Complex here. DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal inaugurated the centre that can be reached by dialling 1930. The cyber helpline call centre-cum-help desk is a facility for the victims of online financial fraud. The victims can lodge cyber crime fraud complaints at the centre for immediate assistance to halt the transaction and get back their money. This facilitation centre has 10 parallel telephone lines, which are manned by trained police personnel. The helpline is functional 24X7 in three shifts. A cyber fraud victim, sitting anywhere in Odisha, can dial 1930 for immediate relief. The call will land at the call centre, where trained personnel will attend the caller. They will ask relevant questions and simultaneously initiate the process of tracking the money trail.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The police personnel will take immediate action to block it and try to revert the money back into the victim’s account. Simultaneously, they would also ensure blocking of the IMEI and the SIM used for committing the offence. This would become a huge deterrence against cyber crime frauds,” said an official. Earlier, even with limited manpower, the CID-CB had successfully reverted Rs 1.19 crore to the victim’s account in 2022. It was also successful in blocking Rs 1.58 crore from being siphoned off. People are expected to get immediate resolution in such crimes with the newly-inaugurated facility in the coming days. After the inauguration, the CID-CB made a presentation about its preparation to deal with cyber crimes. Additional DG Arun Bothra IPS, IG of Crime Branch Shefeen Ahamed and other senior police officers were present.