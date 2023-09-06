Home States Odisha

Unclaimed bag triggers panic at IOCL refinery 

Suspecting a bomb in the suitcase, they feared someone had left the luggage with malicious intent, possibly targeting the IOCL site. 

The unclaimed suitcase found near IOCL gate in Paradip | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Panic gripped employees and workers at the Paradip oil refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) when an unclaimed suitcase was found lying near the IOCL gate on Tuesday morning. Soon, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel sealed the IOCL road and requested local residents to evacuate the area to facilitate the investigation.

Upon hearing commotion, CISF  and security personnel rushed to the scene, sealing off the IOCL route. Vehicular traffic came to a standstill for approximately three to four hours, with passersby avoiding the area due to fears of a possible bomb explosion at the IOCL facility.

Police too reached the spot and began an investigation. A dog squad was called in to assist in the examination for explosives. Following a thorough search, the police found that the suitcase contained only a hammer, paper, and various other items. Consequently, the police seized the suitcase and assured the public that there was no cause for concern.

Inspector in-charge (IIC) of Abhyachandpur police station,  Rajkishore Behera, stated, “One IOCL worker, identified as Debabrat Panda, left this bag in front of the main gate after security personnel denied him entry last night. After interrogating him, we confirmed that he works as a radiographer at IOCL. Following our inquiry, Panda was released, and the mystery surrounding the unclaimed suitcase was resolved.”

