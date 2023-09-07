Fair organisers affirm safety of swings and joyrides in state

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Ahead of the festive season, Doli Meena Bazaar Mahasangha held a review meeting on the safety aspects of the swing and joy rides to be installed at different fairs in the state this year. As per the decision in the meeting, each and every swing operators must ensure the safety measures to avert any technical glitch. Similarly no swing owners from outside the state will be allowed to operate in the Meena Bazaars without permission of Mahasangha.

The Mahasangha has, however, requested the state government to allow Maut Ka Kuan operators to put up their shows as they are still being allowed in other states.Apart from these, the fair organising body will also request the state government for provisioning insurance for swing operations at the fairs.

After a threadbare discussion on various problems and issues, the Mahasangha also decided to contribute a portion of profit to government relief fund beside extending helping hand to distressed persons, secretary Abhisek Jena said.Operators of different swings, joy rides from in and outside the states like Bihar, West Bengal, Tripura and Jharkhand had participated in the meeting.

