Inmates of Koraput jail celebrate Janmashtami

Published: 07th September 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Female inmates of Koraput circle jail celebrated the Janmashtami festival with great pomp and show by staging a play depicting the birth and early life of Lord Krishna on Wednesday. The jail inmates portrayed the entire sequence of events, from Lord Krishna’s birth in a prison cell to his journey to Nanda King’s house in Mathura. The role of Vasudeva, who carried baby Krishna in a bamboo basket across the Yamuna river to Mathura, was performed by one of the inmates.

The prison cell was transformed into the sacred birthplace of Lord Krishna, with the inmates using the water tank as a symbolic representation of the Yamuna river. One of the corners of the prison was decked up to resemble Mathura and the bedroom of mother Yashoda.

On the occasion, Nandotsava was celebrated by the inmates. A child of one of the inmates dressed up as Lord Krishna and another portrayed the role of Radha. The female inmates expressed their love and devotion by dancing for the little Krishna.

Preparation for this unique celebration was underway for days, with the inmates eagerly anticipating the festival. The inmates expressed their gratitude to the prison officials for enabling them to fulfil their dream of celebrating the Janmashtami festival.

Jail superintendent Manoranjan Pratihari said these festivities serve as a means for the incarcerated women to maintain their mental balance. Participating in various cultural festivals helps them overcome negative emotions that may arise during their time in confinement.

