Man held for duping youths on lure of jobs

Posing as a member of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the accused Lingaraj promised the victims positions as sikhya sahayak.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri police apprehended a man from Boudh on charges of deceiving at least two persons from Malkangiri town, promising them positions as sikhya sahayak (teaching assistant). As per police, the victims Iswar Kawasi from Sikhpally village and Arjun Khara from Malkangiri town, had reportedly applied for the sikhya sahayak positions in 2022.

Posing as a member of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the accused Lingaraj Mahananda from Mundapada village in Boudh district, repeatedly contacted both, informing them of their selection and assuring them of the job.

However, Mahananda demanded money from them on the pretext of facilitating their employment. While Iswar paid Rs 4.15 lakhs to Mahananda,  Arjun Khara gave Rs 1.70 lakh, police said.After paying money when the two did not get the jobs, they lodged complaints with Malkangiri Model Police Station.

In response, a special police team, led by inspector-in-charge Rigan Kindo, was formed under the supervision of SP Nitesh Wadhwani.The imposter was subsequently apprehended from Mudapada village in Boudh and brought to Malkangiri, said Kindo, adding, the accused was presented in the court in Malkangiri on the day.

