Monsoon active again in Odisha

Published: 07th September 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

monsoon rain clouds

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a brief lull, the south-west monsoon is again active over Odisha and parts of the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next two days.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate showers or thundershower activity at most places and heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next two days.  

In the last 24 hours, the state witnessed widespread rains under influence of the low pressure area. Balasore received 120 mm rain followed by Bahanaga, Udala and Bhuban at 90 mm rains each. The fresh spell of rains brought down the rainfall deficit which now stands at 13 per cent between June 1 and September 6.Meanwhile, the low pressure over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of  Bengal has become less marked.

