Odisha: 3 students drugged, robbed at railway station

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Three students were drugged and robbed of their belongings at Kantabanji railway station in Balangir district on Tuesday night.The victims were identified as Balaram Meher, Subas Meher and and Sushil Mahanand, all residents of Kantabanji.

Sources said the trio along with two other students Ananda Bhoi and Balwant Kuanr arrived at Kantabanji railway station from Sambalpur after appearing a competitive exam. Since it was night, they took shelter inside the waiting hall of the railway station.

An unknown person befriended the students and offered them cool drinks laced with sleeping pills. Except Balwant, all of them consumed the drinks. A few moments later, the students became unconscious. Thinking that the four of them were resting, Balwant went to sleep.

When Balwant got up on Wednesday morning, he found Balaram, Subas and Sushil lying unconscious and Ananda missing. He also found the belongings of the three students including their mobile phones and wallets missing.

He raised an alarm following which other passengers and railway staff reached the spot. The trio was rushed to the local hospital. Balaram was later shifted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital as his condition was serious.

The matter was reported to Government Railway Police (GRP). An official of the GRP said further investigation is underway.

