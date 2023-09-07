Home States Odisha

Odisha govt okays Rs 1.28 crore for 10 high-potential startups

The board chaired by executive chairman of Startup Odisha Omkar Rai selected startups under product development and marketing assistance and need-based assistance.

Published: 07th September 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday approved a grant of Rs 1.28 crore to 10 high-potential startups in the state. The grant is aimed at boosting innovation and entrepreneurship and supporting the growth of startups in sectors such as agri-tech, food and beverages, HR-Tech, enterprise technology, retail, education and logistics.

The grant was approved during the second board meeting of Startup Odisha, an initiative backed by the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department. The board chaired by executive chairman of Startup Odisha Omkar Rai selected startups under product development and marketing assistance and need-based assistance.

The startups selected for the funds include Axonotics, a Cuttack-based IT solutions provider that helps in fast and easily scanning of document, EME Technologies, a delivery app for food and grocery from Bargarh, and Foliyoo Technologies, a logistic solutions provider based in Bhubaneswar.

Others are Indersons Services, an enterprise software company of Sundargarh, Happiness Under Budget, a retail company, Lex Protector, an intellectual property service provider, Sabhyasha Retail Tech, a one-stop-shop for handicraft handloom and Kickstart careers, an ed-tech company from Khurda. Two Kalahandi-based startups - Zentai Workforce, an integrated AI driven logistics partner and ManikstuAgro, an agri-tech company have also been selected for the assistance.

Rai said the investments in the state’s startups signify the government’s commitment to creating a thriving ecosystem where innovation knows no bounds. “Our vision is to build successful startups by providing necessary financial aid, mentorship and guidance that will help them scale and grow,” he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has committed to nurture 5000 startups by 2025, steering Odisha towards its goal of establishing itself as one of India’s top-three hubs for innovation. This is one step forward to achieve the goal, Rai said.MSME principal secretary Saswat Mishra was present.

In March, nine startups in e-mobility, biotechnology, robotics, clean technology, dairy farming, healthcare services sectors were provided grants of Rs 1.21 crore.

