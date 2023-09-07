Rs 10 lakh donated to GMU for sports infra boost

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Meher Association of Sambalpur has donated Rs 10 lakh to Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) for development of sports infrastructure of the varsity under the ‘Mo College Abhijan’ initiative. In an event held on Tuesday evening, founder president of Meher Association and former MP Bhabani Shankar Hota handed over the donation cheque to GMU vice-chancellor N Nagaraju.

Deputy registrar of GMU UC Pati said as per the Mo College Abhijan mandate, a matching grant of twice the amount of the fund donated by the alumni will be sought from the government. The donation amount will be used by GMU for development of a mini sports complex for students.

Established in 1965, the Meher Association has carved a name for itself due to the efforts of its members in promoting sports in Sambalpur. It is credited for popularising football in the city. The association had kick-started a football tournament in Sambalpur in 1984 which was organised for 30 years in the city till 2017. Many players of the association have represented Odisha and India in football. Meher Association also played an active role in bringing legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand to Sambalpur.

General secretary of Meher Association 71-year-old Biraja Shankar Hota said, “We are deeply indebted to GMU. The playing field of the erstwhile GM College has made immense contribution towards the success of players of Meher Association. Almost all the members of the association are alumni of the institution and we have practised football in its field throughout our career. We always had a wish to pay back to the institution in a fruitful way. It is gladdening that we could do it in a way which would contribute further towards excellence in sports.”

Among others, senior members of the association Biraja Sankar Hota, Jyogendra Narayan Mishra, Kali Charan Bishi, Panchanan Pasayat and Hrusikesh Panda were present.

