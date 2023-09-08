Biker killed as iron pipe pierces body in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A motorcycle rider was killed after the iron pipe of a moving tanker pierced through his chest on National Highway-143 in the TCI area within Brahmani Tarang police limits here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Sharma (24). The mishap took place at around 12 pm on the road over-bridge (ROB) in the TCI area.

Sources said Santosh along with another person was going toward Vedvyas on a motorcycle They were behind a tractor-pulled tanker. When the two-wheeler was climbing the slope of the ROB, the tanker got detached from the tractor all of a sudden and abruptly rolled backwards.

The pointed iron pipe of the tanker pierced Santosh’s body while the pillion rider survived with minor injuries. Santosh was rushed to nearby JP Hospital but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police registered an unnatural death case and sent the body for autopsy.

