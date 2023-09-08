BJD Assembly exercise from September 11

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly constituency-level organisational exercise of the ruling BJD will be held from September 11 to prepare the party’s rank and file for the next elections.

The over one-month-long programme, originally scheduled to be held from September 1, was deferred after the Centre convened a five-day special session of the Parliament from September 18. As per the programme, around 200 active workers from each Assembly constituency will be trained on ways to face the electorate during campaigning.

Special talks will be organised at the party headquarters here for workers on campaign issues including Central neglect and achievements of the state government. Rajya Sabha member and party spokesperson Manas Ranjan Mangaraj said every day four Assembly constituencies will be taken up and each will be allotted two-and-a-half hours.

The trained active workers will lead the campaign in their respective constituencies during the elections. Besides, they will also train other workers at the grassroots. The purpose of the exercise is to create a group of workers in each constituency to reach out to the people with plans and programmes of the party. Senior party leaders will be resource persons for talks.

The workers will also be trained on ways to use social media in favour of the party and counter opposition propaganda, A committee headed by vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra has been constituted by the party for the programme which will continue for 40 days.

