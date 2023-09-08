Killer hoarding electrocutes 80-year-old to death

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a tragic incident, an octogenarian died after getting electrocuted through a hoarding of a political party on Wednesday.

To add to the tragedy, he had to be rushed to the hospital on a motorcycle reportedly in the absence of help from an ambulance or police. The incident happened in I Belapada village, under Ward No. 8 of Kodala NAC.

The victim, identified as 86-year-old Kandha Rauto, reportedly came in contact with a live power supply running on a hoarding while urinating. Without realising that the hoarding was fixed to an electric pole, Rauto held the hoarding for support and got electrocuted. Seeing him trembling, one Kalu Polai attempted to help him but was also thrown back due to the effect of electric shock.

However, the other locals intervened and separated Rauto from the hoarding. They immediately informed the police and ambulance about the incident but none allegedly responded to the emergency. With hope that the old man might still be alive, the locals carried Rauta to the hospital on a motorcycle.

On reaching the hospital, doctors declared Rauto as brought dead. After police were notified, a UD case was registered and an autopsy was conducted on Thursday. Later, the deceased was handed over to his family members.

Local residents have levelled allegations against the TPSODL (TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited), stating that the company’s callous attitude led to such a mishap. They further claimed that the hoarding, with an iron frame, was in direct contact with the live power supply conductor on the electric pole. Demanding a thorough investigation into the incident, they also called for stern action against local TPSODL officials for their negligence.

Contacted the TPSODL officials and feigned ignorance about the matter. Kabisuryanagar MLA Latika Pradhan expressed her grief over the loss of a life. She assured that, in accordance with existing norms, the deceased’s family would receive financial assistance from the disaster response fund.

