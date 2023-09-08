Odisha: Author of book on Netaji threatens to sue ECoR over copyright violation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Raja Parija, retired OAS officer and author of coffee table book, ‘Netaji was born here’ has threatened to sue the Indian Railways for alleged copyright infringement. In a letter to the additional divisional manager (ADM), East Coast Railway (ECoR), Parija alleged ‘unauthorised lifting of photographs’ from his book and display in the Netaji gallery at Cuttack railway station. “Most of the photographs in the gallery have been taken page wise from my book along with the captions without taking prior permission or giving photo credit,” Parija alleged.

In his letter dated August 30, the author had warned that the alleged use of pages lifted from his book by the organisation without giving photo credit is a ‘serious offence’ which is punishable under the ‘provisions of the Copyright Act, 1975’. Parija, as evident from the letter, is not happy as the ECoR had not responded to a communication sent two months ago.

“It seems that your organisation probably understands only the language of the court,” the author warned in his letter to the ADM, ECoR. In his previous letter on June 29, Parija had sought ‘compensation for taking the photographs’ from his book, photo credit to him by mentioning his name in the Netaji Gallery and ‘to issue’ a letter of acknowledgement to him for using the photographs.

Parija had further threatened the railway authorities of taking legal help if he did not receive a quick response within a month. He, however, appreciated ECoR’s move in setting up the Netaji gallery and said, “It is indeed a very good initiative taken by the railway authorities in the name of India’s greatest hero, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose whose birthplace is in Cuttack.”

While the ADM, ECoR was unavailable for comment, official sources, requesting anonymity, said the whole process of setting up of the gallery is being inquired in view of the allegations and appropriate action would follow.

