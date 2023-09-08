Odisha: Routray asserts his son will contest on Cong ticket

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray on Thursday asserted his younger son Manmath will definitely contest the next election from Jatni Assembly constituency on a Congress ticket, contradicting the latter’s statement given on Wednesday.

Referring to his son’s statement that he will not contest on a Congress ticket, Routray told mediapersons that he said that without giving it a thought. “No doubt both BJD and BJP are trying to persuade him, but he will contest on a Congress ticket,” he added.

However, confusion persists over the matter as Manmath had announced that he has taken the decision to not contest on a Congress ticket after consultation with people of the Jatni constituency. He had also announced that he will reveal the name of the party from which he will contest in October.

Sources in the BJD maintained that Manmath will most likely join the regional outfit in October. Besides, his name is also doing the rounds in BJD circles as a probable candidate for the Jatni Assembly seat. Routray senior had also announced a week back that his son will take a decision on which party to contest election.

The announcement by Routray about his son contesting from Jatni on a Congress ticket has also not gone down well with the party leadership. A senior leader told this paper that Routray’s announcement does against party discipline and he may face disciplinary action. “As a sitting MLA, Routray will get the ticket but that does not mean that his son will be nominated after his retirement,” he added.

Congress reached out to poor during Odisha Jodo Yatra, says OPCC chief

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak on Thursday said the party reached out to the poor, people from backward class, youths and women during Odisha Jodo Parivartan Yatra last year. He said the yatra which commenced from October 31 covered 2,250 km in 27 districts in 100 days.

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray on Thursday asserted his younger son Manmath will definitely contest the next election from Jatni Assembly constituency on a Congress ticket, contradicting the latter’s statement given on Wednesday. Referring to his son’s statement that he will not contest on a Congress ticket, Routray told mediapersons that he said that without giving it a thought. “No doubt both BJD and BJP are trying to persuade him, but he will contest on a Congress ticket,” he added. However, confusion persists over the matter as Manmath had announced that he has taken the decision to not contest on a Congress ticket after consultation with people of the Jatni constituency. He had also announced that he will reveal the name of the party from which he will contest in October.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources in the BJD maintained that Manmath will most likely join the regional outfit in October. Besides, his name is also doing the rounds in BJD circles as a probable candidate for the Jatni Assembly seat. Routray senior had also announced a week back that his son will take a decision on which party to contest election. The announcement by Routray about his son contesting from Jatni on a Congress ticket has also not gone down well with the party leadership. A senior leader told this paper that Routray’s announcement does against party discipline and he may face disciplinary action. “As a sitting MLA, Routray will get the ticket but that does not mean that his son will be nominated after his retirement,” he added. Congress reached out to poor during Odisha Jodo Yatra, says OPCC chief President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak on Thursday said the party reached out to the poor, people from backward class, youths and women during Odisha Jodo Parivartan Yatra last year. He said the yatra which commenced from October 31 covered 2,250 km in 27 districts in 100 days.