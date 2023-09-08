Home States Odisha

Odisha: Routray asserts his son will contest on Cong ticket

The announcement by Routray about his son contesting from Jatni on a Congress ticket has also not gone down well with the party leadership.

Published: 08th September 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee members organising a Padayatra under the leadership on OPCC president  Sarat Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (Photo | Shamim Qureshy, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray on Thursday asserted his younger son Manmath will definitely contest the next election from Jatni Assembly constituency on a Congress ticket, contradicting the latter’s statement given on Wednesday.

Referring to his son’s statement that he will not contest on a Congress ticket, Routray told mediapersons that he said that without giving it a thought. “No doubt both BJD and BJP are trying to persuade him, but he will contest on a Congress ticket,” he added.

However, confusion persists over the matter as Manmath had announced that he has taken the decision to not contest on a Congress ticket after consultation with people of the Jatni constituency. He had also announced that he will reveal the name of the party from which he will contest in October.

Sources in the BJD maintained that Manmath will most likely join the regional outfit in October. Besides, his name is also doing the rounds in BJD circles as a probable candidate for the Jatni Assembly seat. Routray senior had also announced a week back that his son will take a decision on which party to contest election.

The announcement by Routray about his son contesting from Jatni on a Congress ticket has also not gone down well with the party leadership. A senior leader told this paper that Routray’s announcement does against party discipline and he may face disciplinary action. “As a sitting MLA, Routray will get the ticket but that does not mean that his son will be nominated after his retirement,” he added.

Congress reached out to poor during Odisha Jodo Yatra, says OPCC chief

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak on Thursday said the party reached out to the poor, people from backward class, youths and women during Odisha Jodo Parivartan Yatra last year. He said the yatra which commenced from October 31 covered 2,250 km in 27 districts in 100 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Kumar Routray Jatni Assembly Manmath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp