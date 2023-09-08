Odisha: Tracker, panic button in public vehicles from Oct 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has decided to make panic button and vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) mandatory in all commercial and passenger vehicles plying in the state from October 1. Except for two-wheelers, rickshaws and three-wheelers, public service vehicles like buses, luxury cabs, motor cabs, Omni buses and educational institution buses besides goods carriage vehicles, ambulances and vehicles carrying hazardous and explosive materials will have to be fitted with VLTD and panic buttons. As per a notification issued on Thursday, all new vehicles meant for public transport and registered on or after October 1 must be fitted with VLTD of AIS 140 standards and panic button.

Old vehicles registered on or before September 30 will have to be fitted with the device and panic buttons by December 31. The Transport department has taken the step to ensure security of passengers, particularly women and children travelling in such vehicles.

“If the VLTD is not fitted in the specified vehicles then new vehicles will not be registered on or after October 1 and old vehicles registered on or before September 30 will not be able to make the transactions in Vahan for fitness certificate, transfer of ownership, permit and national permit authorisation,” warned the public notice. However, vehicle owners have the liberty to choose any VLTD from the available manufacturers approved by the state government. The vehicle owners can check the list of approved vendors and the nearest retrofitment centre (RFC) available in their district by visiting the Transport department website.

While passengers travelling alone will be content to know that their vehicle is being tracked and there is a panic button to rely on in case a situation goes haywire, the system will also help the drivers of public utility vehicles. The gadgets designed to ensure the safety and security of travellers will respond to emergencies and medical needs, along with curbing speeding. The devices will be tracked from the command and control room to be set up at Bhubaneswar. The State Transport Authority has urged vehicle owners to get their vehicles fitted with the device much before the due date to avoid last-moment rush.

Safe drive

