SCB surgeons successfully treat acid attack victim with 45% burns

CUTTACK: Surgeons at SCB Medical College and Hospital achieved a milestone by successfully treating a woman who had sustained 45 per cent burn injuries in an acid attack seven months back.

As per reports, Mohini Bag (30) from Loikara in Jharsuguda district, who worked as a peon at Orda government high school, was returning home after duty on a scooter on February 7 when two miscreants threw acid at her.

With around 45 per cent burns on her body, Mohini was admitted to the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive Surgery and Burns of SCB Medical College and Hospital in critical condition on February 10.

A team of doctors comprising heads of surgery, medicine, pulmonary medicine and cardiology departments provided multi-disciplinary treatment to Mohini under the guidance of burns surgeon Prof Arun Kumar Choudhury. After undergoing treatment for 200 days, Mohini recovered completely and was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

“The patient had to undergo surgery six times including early excision of dead tissues and skin grafting. HoD of anaesthesiology and critical medicine Prof Deba Mohanty assisted in conducting the surgical procedure on her,” said Prof Choudhury. Mohini did not have to pay a single fee for the procedures which would have otherwise cost at least Rs 30 lakh at a private hospital.

