Train services hit after tree falls on track

Passengers travelling from Rupsa to Bhanjpur had to disembark from the DMU train and seek alternative transportation to reach their destinations.

Published: 08th September 2023

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Railway services between Rupsa and Bangiriposi were disrupted for several hours on Thursday when a large Sal tree fell onto the tracks, a little away from Betnoti station in Mayurbhanj district.

According to Baripada station master, Ranjit Kumar Mohanty, the incident occurred between 10.20 a.m. and 10.25 a.m., shortly after the Balasore-Bangiriposi DMU train had passed the location of the mishap. The uprooted tree damaged overhead electricity cables over the railway tracks.

A railway rescue train, stationed at Bhanjpur, was unable to reach the site due to the detention of the DMU train on the tracks following power supply disruption. In response, another railway rescue train and a team from Balasore, under the South Eastern Railway Division, were dispatched to the location to commence the track clearance operation, he added.

The rescue team cut the tree’s timbers and branches and cleared the tracks. Meanwhile, the electricity department personnel too arrived on the site to repair the damaged cables and other accessories.However, passengers travelling from Rupsa to Bhanjpur had to disembark from the DMU train and seek alternative transportation to reach their destinations. The Bangiriposi-Puri superfast express will proceed without any further disruptions, Mohanty said.

