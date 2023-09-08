Home States Odisha

Two women among three arrested for extortion in Berhampur

Published: 08th September 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 10:22 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Golanthara police on Thursday arrested two persons including a woman for allegedly extorting money from cattle transporters.

The two accused, identified as Rajesh Sahu (28) and Ronali Panigrahi (35), reportedly assaulted a pickup van driver engaged in transporting cattle and forcibly took Rs 40,000 from him. Earlier in August, another woman Santoshi Das was arrested for her involvement in the crime.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said on August 21, Santoshi, Ronali and four others detained two pickup vans near Haladiapadar overbridge on the allegation of smuggling cattle. They reportedly assaulted the drivers and demanded Rs 50,000 to release them. The drivers were also threatened that on failing to pay the money, they will be handed over to police.

Out of fear, one of the drivers P Nagbhusan paid Rs 30,000 Santoshi through PhonePe. Later, she withdrew the amount from her account and paid it to Ronali.As the drivers failed to pay Rs 50,000, the accused took the two Pickup vans to Golanthara police station and lodged a report about cattle smuggling. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case, seized the two vehicles and started an investigation.

In the meantime, Santoshi and Ronali pressurised Nagbhusan to pay another Rs 20,000 for releasing the pickup vans from police custody. Accordingly, the driver paid another Rs 10,000 to Santoshi. However, when the owner of the pickup van came to know about the extortion, he directed Nagbhusan to lodge an FIR with police, the SP informed.

During the investigation, police found that both the pickup vans were from Andhra Pradesh. The drivers were transporting cattle from Berhampur Sadar area.Police seized the PhonePe receipt details of Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 and conducted a medical examination of the injured drivers. Subsequently, Santoshi was arrested and produced in court. But the other accused absconded.The SP said on a tip off, police nabbed Rajesh and Ronali who were produced in court on the day. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of other accused in the crime.

