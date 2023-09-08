Home States Odisha

Youth critical as building wall in Odisha's Barapathar caves in 

Following the incident, an electric wire passing through the area detached following which communication on Dhobi Lane and Barapathar street cut off. 

Published: 08th September 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

A 21-year-old youth was grievously injured after the wall of an old and abandoned building crumbled down on him at Barapathar locality following heavy rains on Thursday.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 21-year-old youth was grievously injured after the wall of an old and abandoned building crumbled down on him at Barapathar locality following heavy rains on Thursday. The victim K Surya Kumar Patra, was rescued and rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

His condition is stated to be critical. Patra was on his way to his house located near the building when at around 5 pm the wall of the building caved in on him. A broken piece of the brick-built wall hit his waist injuring him critically.

Following the incident, an electric wire passing through the area detached following which communication on Dhobi Lane and Barapathar street cut off. 

Locals meanwhile said the double-storey building was in a dilapidated condition. They alleged that they had apprised the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) about the building’s condition but the civic body took no measure to repair it. As a result, the mishap took place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barapathar Wall Collapse critical

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp