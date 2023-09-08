Youth critical as building wall in Odisha's Barapathar caves in 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 21-year-old youth was grievously injured after the wall of an old and abandoned building crumbled down on him at Barapathar locality following heavy rains on Thursday. The victim K Surya Kumar Patra, was rescued and rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

His condition is stated to be critical. Patra was on his way to his house located near the building when at around 5 pm the wall of the building caved in on him. A broken piece of the brick-built wall hit his waist injuring him critically.

Following the incident, an electric wire passing through the area detached following which communication on Dhobi Lane and Barapathar street cut off.

Locals meanwhile said the double-storey building was in a dilapidated condition. They alleged that they had apprised the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) about the building’s condition but the civic body took no measure to repair it. As a result, the mishap took place.

