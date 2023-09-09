Bank attaches land of BJD MP Anubhav’s brother for loan default

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid protest by locals, the Urban Cooperative Bank on Friday took possession of land belonging to BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty’s brother Anupras at Shelter Chhak for defaulting in loan repayment. As per reports, Anupras had availed a loan of Rs 56 lakh from the bank by mortgaging the land in October 2013. After he did not repay the loan despite repeated notices and reminders, the bank officials took possession of it in the presence of police personnel.

However, locals including members of Netaji Sangha opposed the officials alleging the property did not belong to the MP’s brother and the matter is sub-judice in a court since 2016. Secretary of Netaji Sangha, Biswanath Mukherjee said the land originally belonged to Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das. Subsequently, false documents were prepared and it was sold to Anupras.

“The government had given the land to the Sangha. However, some land mafia subsequently sold the land to Anupras and others fraudulently. It was the duty and responsibility of the bank to verify whether the land was in possession of the loanee or not before it was mortgaged to avail any loan,” said Mukherjee while opposing the bank’s move to attach the property.

Manager, Urban Cooperative Bank, Gandarpur branch, Bijayanand Mishra said the land belongs to Anupras who had availed a loan of Rs 56 lakh by mortgaging it.“Around Rs 75 lakh including the interest is due on him. The locals need to prove there has been forgery in land transactions. The documents produced by Anupras supporting the ownership of the land were verified and found valid,” said Mishra.

CUTTACK: Amid protest by locals, the Urban Cooperative Bank on Friday took possession of land belonging to BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty’s brother Anupras at Shelter Chhak for defaulting in loan repayment. As per reports, Anupras had availed a loan of Rs 56 lakh from the bank by mortgaging the land in October 2013. After he did not repay the loan despite repeated notices and reminders, the bank officials took possession of it in the presence of police personnel. However, locals including members of Netaji Sangha opposed the officials alleging the property did not belong to the MP’s brother and the matter is sub-judice in a court since 2016. Secretary of Netaji Sangha, Biswanath Mukherjee said the land originally belonged to Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das. Subsequently, false documents were prepared and it was sold to Anupras. “The government had given the land to the Sangha. However, some land mafia subsequently sold the land to Anupras and others fraudulently. It was the duty and responsibility of the bank to verify whether the land was in possession of the loanee or not before it was mortgaged to avail any loan,” said Mukherjee while opposing the bank’s move to attach the property.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Manager, Urban Cooperative Bank, Gandarpur branch, Bijayanand Mishra said the land belongs to Anupras who had availed a loan of Rs 56 lakh by mortgaging it.“Around Rs 75 lakh including the interest is due on him. The locals need to prove there has been forgery in land transactions. The documents produced by Anupras supporting the ownership of the land were verified and found valid,” said Mishra.