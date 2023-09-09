Beach shacks to come up at Odisha's Gopalpur, four other sites

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has decided to set up 15 beach shacks at five more tourist destinations to give a fillip to beach tourism in the state. The decision was taken following the popularity of the beach shack opened at Konark during the Eco-retreat event. The new shacks will come up at Gopalpur and Pati Sonapur in Ganjam, Chandipur and Talasari in Balasore, and Paradip in Jagatsinghpur.

At a review of tourism infrastructure chaired by chief minister’s principal advisor Asit Tripathy, it has been decided that the beach shacks will be ready soon. The Tourism Department has already identified land for the shacks in consultation with the Revenue and Forest departments. While the land will be allotted on lease for three years, the government will provide common infrastructure such as power connection, water supply, sewerage, and solid waste management facilities.

The state government has already allowed the serving of liquor at beach shacks to promote tourism. As per the Excise Policy 2023-24, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) will obtain a license from the Excise department for the operator of each location. The shacks will be allowed to operate throughout the year or for a period as decided by the department, depending on the climatic conditions. It has also been decided to operate a big cruise vessel in Hirakud reservoir.

Tripathy said tourism infrastructure and other amenities at both Harishankar and Nrusinghanath in Balangir district will be completed by December this year. The newly-built market complex, parking area, entrance plaza, bathing ghat, toilet block, shops, and drinking water facility will be dedicated to tourists soon, he said. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the integrated development master plan at a cost of `46 crore for Nrusinghanath-Harishankar on September 22, 2021.

