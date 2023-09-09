BJD’s absence of a prospective face over Jeypore assembly seat baffles workers

Akhaya Mishra By

Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even as the buzz of early elections do the rounds, absence of a prospective face of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the crucial Jeypore Assembly constituency has left the ruling party workers confused. Jeypore is the only Assembly segment for general category candidates in the undivided Koraput district and is a prestige seat for all parties.

During the last five Assembly elections in the state, the ruling BJD won the seat three consecutive times which then went to Congress in 2014 and 2019 elections when Tara Prasad Bahinipati won the elections.

Former minister and three-time Jeypore MLA Rabi Narayan Nanda, lost the 2014 election by a margin of 8,367 votes from Bahinipati while again losing it by 5,451 votes the next time. Anti-incumbency and allegations of corruption in the constituency seemed to lead to his decline.

The manner in which he was taken off the dais during the inauguration ceremony of Vikramdeb University a few months back had given a clear indication that Nanda has lost confidence in BJD leadership. Since the last ten years, the BJD has been slowly losing ground with no new leadership in sight. While the ruling party continues to work on candidates in other parts of the state, its quiet over the Jeypore segment has surprised party workers.

As Nanda’s future seems decided, party workers are left with their fingers crossed over the new face of the constituency. Senior leaders like Rama Raul, Bishnu Patra, Surya Narayan Rath, Anup Patra, and Bala Roy have put in years for BJD but seem to lack the resources. Sources said with senior leaders facing anti-incumbency, a couple of businessmen are lobbying hard to get the party’s ticket from the constituency.

