BJP bandh in Hindol to protest government apathy

Former BJD Minister Anjali Behera

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Shops and business establishments remained closed while educational institutions and government offices recorded thin attendance due to a bandh called by the BJP in Hindol NAC on Friday.

The party had called the dawn-to-dusk bandh to protest the government’s failure to provide essential services to people. BJP workers led by former minister and senior leader Anjali Behera erected road blockades at several places in the town.

Behera said the bandh was called to press for the party’s demands including the appointment of doctors in government hospitals, rationalization of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, regular payment of various allowances to beneficiaries, and steps to tackle the elephant menace. She claimed the bandh was spontaneous and received overwhelming support from locals.

The former minister urged the government to address the grievances of the people and fulfill the demands while warning of more such agitations in the future. Hindol SDPO Dipak Jena said two companies of police force were deployed to maintain law and order. The bandh passed off peacefully without any untoward incident, he said.

