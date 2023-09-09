CM approves Odisha Paika Academy Research Centre in Khurda district

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved a proposal to set up Odisha Paika Academy and Research Centre in Khurda district to create awareness of the first armed rebellion against the British rule and further academic activities on the glorious Paika tradition of the state.

The centre will be developed like the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre and operate under the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture department. The chief minister said that the academy would facilitate research and training on the study of Paika Bidroha, an armed revolt raised by the warriors of Khurda against British rule in 1817. The rebellion was led by Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar.

CM Naveen said the Paika Bidroha, also called sepoy mutiny, is considered as the first armed rebellion against the British in the country. He hoped that the academy would help promote awareness about the life and times of the Paikas and the supreme sacrifice made by them against British rule.

Establishing the centre will help in the collective development of the state’s glorious Paika tradition, he said and added that special arrangements will be made at the centre to impart education through special courses and training along with research facilities.

According to the chief minister’s office, the academy will temporarily operate from Gada Khurda while the land for construction of its permanent building will be decided later. The Khurda collector has been asked to identify land for the project and submit a detailed project report soon.

5T secretary VK Pandian had met members of different Paika organisations during his visit to Khurda last month and discussed the issue. He had assured them that the chief minister would look into the matter and take up the issue with him.

