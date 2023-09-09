Demand grows for central status to Sambalpur varsity

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a fresh move, the Association of Students, Employees and Teachers (ASET), Sambalpur University on Friday demanded the conversion of the university into a central university.

Addressing mediapersons, former MP and coordinator of ASET Bhabani Sankar Hota said the association has been demanding the same for the last more than 20 years. “In a letter in 2004, the state government had urged the Centre to accord central university status to Sambalpur University. But since the government dissolved at that time resulting in an early election, the proposal could not move further,” he added.

According to the members of ASET, ever since its establishment in 1967, the Sambalpur University has been a cornerstone of education in the state, particularly in the western Odisha region.“Its contribution extends beyond academics as the university has played a pivotal role in the cultural resurgence of the area. Despite facing challenges like shortage of teaching, non-teaching staff and infrastructure, the university has achieved a commendable position in the NAAC ranking and carved a niche for itself in the field of research,” they stated.

They further stressed that many students of the university are placed in reputable positions in academics, bureaucracy, and various other spheres. The institution has also established itself a distinct reputation in sports. Hence it fulfils all the criteria of becoming a central university.

Hota pointed out that if the institution is converted into a central university, it would become free from fund hurdles which will facilitate more research. “This apart, it will lead to expansion of infrastructure as there is adequate space for development and students will also get a chance to pursue education in a central university,” he said adding, that they will try to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to press their demands.

