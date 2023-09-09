Home States Odisha

Dengue load breaches 2,000 mark in Bhubaneshwar

Published: 09th September 2023

Dengue

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as administrative interventions have failed, the dengue situation has assumed alarming proportions in the state capital, pushing the city’s infection count beyond the 2,000 mark. Sources said a total of 3,178 cases of dengue have been detected in Khurda district as of September 6 of which 2,036 are from areas within Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction. 

The cases have been detected after testing around 30,222 samples since January. Most of the cases, however, have been reported from June onwards.

At least 554 cases have been reported in the first six days of September of which more than 400 are from the capital, sources in the Health and Family Welfare department said. As per the sources, Nayapalli, IRC Village, Jayadev Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Old Town, Bhimatangi, and a few other localities continue to remain dengue hotspots. All dedicated dengue beds (57) remain occupied at Capital Hospital, the premier government healthcare institution of the city.

Health officials, however, said no dengue death has been confirmed in the city so far.  BMC officials said five new vehicle-mounted fogging machines have been procured and deployed in affected areas.

