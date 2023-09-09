Home States Odisha

Fire at labour accommodation containers in Odisha's Nimpur

The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm when some labourers noticed the fire from one of the containers and alerted others. The fire soon started engulfing the other containers one after the other.

Published: 09th September 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

fire-accident-blaze

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A massive fire broke out at the labour accommodation containers at Nimpur near Jagatpur police station on Friday night. However, there was no report of any casualty. 

The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm when some labourers noticed the fire from one of the containers and alerted others. The fire soon started engulfing the other containers one after the other. Huge flames and smoke were seen emanating from around 50 labour accommodation containers made of tin.

The beds and clothes of the workers were gutted. An electrical short circuit is suspected to be the cause behind the mishap, said assistant fire officer Sanjeeb Kumar Behera. As many as five firefighting teams were pressed into service to control the fire.

Around 1,500 labourers engaged in SCB Medical College and Hospital redevelopment work stayed in the accommodation containers set up by a private construction company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fire broke out accommodation containers labour short circuit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp