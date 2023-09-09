Fire at labour accommodation containers in Odisha's Nimpur

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A massive fire broke out at the labour accommodation containers at Nimpur near Jagatpur police station on Friday night. However, there was no report of any casualty.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm when some labourers noticed the fire from one of the containers and alerted others. The fire soon started engulfing the other containers one after the other. Huge flames and smoke were seen emanating from around 50 labour accommodation containers made of tin.

The beds and clothes of the workers were gutted. An electrical short circuit is suspected to be the cause behind the mishap, said assistant fire officer Sanjeeb Kumar Behera. As many as five firefighting teams were pressed into service to control the fire.

Around 1,500 labourers engaged in SCB Medical College and Hospital redevelopment work stayed in the accommodation containers set up by a private construction company.

