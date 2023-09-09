MP Jual Oram kicks off ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ in Odish's Birmitrapur

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence chairman and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram on Friday kicked off the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign in the Birmitrapur Assembly constituency.

The campaign started with a collection of soil from the Amco-Simco martyrs’ memorial site. It is believed as many as 49 tribal farmers had died and scores of others injured on April 25, 1939 when British police had fired upon them at Amco-Simco village under the erstwhile Gangpur princely state for opposing excessive taxes and denial of land rights.

Jual said as part of the campaign, soil was collected from the Amco-Simco martyrs’ memorial site and BJP members would visit the houses of the other heroes in the Assembly segment as part of the campaign.

He said the campaign envisages honour the country’s soil and valor by connecting with the land and honoring heroes to instill a sense of national pride and inspire future generations to protect India’s cherished heritage. Oram was accompanied by Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram, Panposh organizational district president of BJP, and Odisha unit BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati among others.

