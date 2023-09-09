Home States Odisha

MP’s letter forged for admission to Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya

The allegation was brought forward by social activist Bipin Kusalia who said he had applied for admission of her daughter into the school.

Published: 09th September 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Fake, Fraud, Impersonation

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Days after the state was rocked by a fake certificate racket that had a Balangir connection, reports of a student taking admission at Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Patharchepa using a forged recommendation letter of Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi has come to the fore.

The allegation was brought forward by social activist Bipin Kusalia who said he had applied for admission of her daughter into the school. He had furnished a recommendation letter of the MP for the admission. Prior to this, Bishi had recommended the name of another candidate for admission under his stipulated quota but the seat was filled up.

For the one seat that was left, Kusalia was asked to furnish a recommendation letter from the MP which he did. However, to his utter consternation, Kusalia discovered the seat was given to one Ronak Kumar Patra.  This prompted Kusalia to seek information on the matter through RTI. The document procured by the social activist showed Patra’s recommendation letter did not have the signature or seal of the MP.

In fact, it was a Xerox copy of a letter with the letterhead of the Parliamentarian. Bishi was informed of the matter. Talking to mediapersons, the MP said it amounts to a breach of trust and action should be initiated against the guilty. Kusalia alleged the officials of School and Mass Education were in the know of things and demanded a probe to identify those who forged the MP’s letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake certificate racket forged recommendation letter admission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp