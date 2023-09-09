NGT notice to Odisha government, NHAI over waterlogging near Basta

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the state government and NHAI over allegations of waterlogging caused by encroachment on land adjacent to the national highway in Balasore district’s Basta tehsil area.

One Gobardhan Prasad Dalai, a resident of the locality, had filed the petition alleging that the constructions have led to waterlogging in the locality, causing inconvenience as well as environmental hazard in the area. Located in the middle of Basta Bazar adjacent to the road connecting the national highway, the stretch of government land has been recorded in the name of NHAI.

Making submissions on behalf of the petitioner, advocate Sankar Prasad Pani stated that the purpose of the government land recorded in the Nayanjori category was to accumulate and facilitate easy flow of rainwater or discharge of wastewater from nearby upstream areas to another area and finally leading to a river system. However, the encroachment in the form of constructions had changed the nature of the stretch of Nayanjori land vital for preventing waterlogging in the area.

The Nayanjori land is being occupied by encroachers and in the process the nature of the land is being changed, the petitioner's counsel alleged. According to the petition the Orissa High Court had directed eviction of all encroachers on the Nayanjori land within three months on July 9, 2021.

The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Dr Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) issued notices to the additional chief secretary Revenue & Disaster Management department, collector Balasore, tehsildar Basta, project director NHAI and regional officer NHAI (Bhubaneswar) posted the matter to October 3 for further hearing.

