Odisha: Olra Gadabas of Koraput district take out rally demanding special status

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Members of Olra Gadaba tribe of Koraput district on Friday took out a rally demanding special status for their community on the basis of their culture and language.

Over 2,000 members of the tribe from different blocks of the district took out a rally from Nisanimunda to the collectorate in Koraput town by demanding justice for their community.

The tribals demanded the appointment of teachers for Olra Gadaba language, protection of their social and economic rights, adaptation of their language in official use like other tribal communities, and jobs for the community’s youth.

Later, the agitators submitted a memorandum to the state government through collector Abdaal M Akhtar.

Former Pottangi MLA Ramchandar Kadam and Olra Gadaba tribal union president Sukra Khara were present.

