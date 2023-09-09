Home States Odisha

Odisha: Olra Gadabas of Koraput district take out rally demanding special status

The tribals demanded the appointment of teachers for Olra Gadaba language, protection of their social and economic rights, adaptation of their language in official use like other tribal communities

Published: 09th September 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Protest-Strike-Agitation

image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Members of Olra Gadaba tribe of Koraput district on Friday took out a rally demanding special status for their community on the basis of their culture and language.

Over 2,000 members of the tribe from different blocks of the district took out a rally from Nisanimunda to the collectorate in Koraput town by demanding justice for their community.  

The tribals demanded the appointment of teachers for Olra Gadaba language, protection of their social and economic rights, adaptation of their language in official use like other tribal communities, and jobs for the community’s youth.

Later, the agitators submitted a memorandum to the state government through collector Abdaal M Akhtar.
Former Pottangi MLA Ramchandar Kadam and Olra Gadaba tribal union president Sukra Khara were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olra Gadaba tribe Rally special status

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp