Home States Odisha

Odisha State Warehousing Corporation official held for bribe

The agency recovered Rs 1.94 lakh cash from the accused’s quarter in Unit-8 of capital city. During searches, over Rs 59,000 cash was also recovered.

Published: 09th September 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Friday arrested a superintendent of Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC) Debiprasad Mohanty on charges of corruption and seized Rs 4.67 lakh cash from him. Mohanty is posted at Nahantara in Puri.

Upon receiving information about the collection of illegal gratification by Mohanty, the anti-corruption agency was keeping a watch on his movements and activities. Vigilance officers carried out a raid on Friday when Mohanty was waiting to board a bus in Nimapara and recovered Rs 2.14 lakh cash from him. He was not able to give a satisfactory reply regarding the huge amount of money he was carrying with him.

Vigilance carried out searches at Mohanty’s government quarters, and houses at Salepur and Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack. The agency recovered Rs 1.94 lakh cash from the accused’s quarter in Unit-8 of capital city. During searches, over Rs 59,000 cash was also recovered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vigilance corruption illegal gratification

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp