Odisha State Warehousing Corporation official held for bribe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Friday arrested a superintendent of Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC) Debiprasad Mohanty on charges of corruption and seized Rs 4.67 lakh cash from him. Mohanty is posted at Nahantara in Puri.

Upon receiving information about the collection of illegal gratification by Mohanty, the anti-corruption agency was keeping a watch on his movements and activities. Vigilance officers carried out a raid on Friday when Mohanty was waiting to board a bus in Nimapara and recovered Rs 2.14 lakh cash from him. He was not able to give a satisfactory reply regarding the huge amount of money he was carrying with him.

Vigilance carried out searches at Mohanty’s government quarters, and houses at Salepur and Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack. The agency recovered Rs 1.94 lakh cash from the accused’s quarter in Unit-8 of capital city. During searches, over Rs 59,000 cash was also recovered.

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Friday arrested a superintendent of Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC) Debiprasad Mohanty on charges of corruption and seized Rs 4.67 lakh cash from him. Mohanty is posted at Nahantara in Puri. Upon receiving information about the collection of illegal gratification by Mohanty, the anti-corruption agency was keeping a watch on his movements and activities. Vigilance officers carried out a raid on Friday when Mohanty was waiting to board a bus in Nimapara and recovered Rs 2.14 lakh cash from him. He was not able to give a satisfactory reply regarding the huge amount of money he was carrying with him. Vigilance carried out searches at Mohanty’s government quarters, and houses at Salepur and Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack. The agency recovered Rs 1.94 lakh cash from the accused’s quarter in Unit-8 of capital city. During searches, over Rs 59,000 cash was also recovered.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });