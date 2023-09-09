Home States Odisha

Two killed in road mishap in Odisha's Bargarh

Following the accident, while Narayan died on the spot, Chiku was rushed to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, where he succumbed to his injuries.

09th September 2023

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Two persons were killed after the tractor they were in was hit by a truck near an agri-implement showroom at Attabira on NH-53 within Attabira police limits in Bargarh district on Friday.

The deceased are Chiku Sahu (24) and Nararayan Seth (50) of Behera village within Sadar police limits of the district. Police said, the victims had come to Attabira for maintenance of their agri-machinery in a tractor and the accident took place while the machinery was being unloaded from the trolley of the tractor in front of the showroom.

A container truck, which was coming towards Sambalpur, lost balance probably due to high speed and first hit the car of the owner of the showroom, parked along the road, then the tractor, on which Narayan and Chiku were present.

Following the accident, while Narayan died on the spot, Chiku was rushed to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, where he succumbed to his injuries. The truck has been seized. However, the driver of the vehicle is still at large.

