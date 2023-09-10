51-year-old from Odisha fights spinal injury, admin apathy   

Sukanta Kumar Sahu By

Express News Service

BALASORE: Fifty-one-year-old Bijay Singh of Chandhipur village within Kepilakharaj gram panchayat under Nilagiri block, finds himself fighting an endless bureaucratic struggle to get the benefits rightfully due for persons with disabilities. After losing functionality of both his legs due to a spinal injury post an accident 10 years ago, he has reportedly not received any help from the state government.

However, gathering pieces of hope together once again, Bijay decided to meet the Nilagiri block development officer Rahul Mandal and apprise him of his condition and request to sanction him the grant due to him. Without any money, he started crawling from his home on Friday when an elderly trolley riskshaw puller saw his plight and offered transport free of cost.

“I have met countless officers at the block office, some of whom have transferred, and others retired. It has been nearly seven to eight years since I first approached the block office. They assured me that they had recorded my name, detailed address, and collected my Aadhaar card and voter card information, promising that I would receive the benefits soon. However, I am still waiting,” said Bijay revealed to the BDO.

Despite persistent efforts to get his due to eke a livelihood, he said he has failed to draw the attention of the officials, both at the panchayat and block levels.

Bijay also stated that he has allegedly faced harassment from the medical staff at Nilagiri and Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital.

“They have failed to move my file, preventing it from reaching the chief medical officer (CDMO) which would have enabled me to obtain the handicapped certificate essential to avail government benefits,” he alleged.

On hearing his pleas and after examining some documents, Mandal assured that he would do his best to help Bijay secure government benefits and the stipend, but only after Bijay submits the requisite medical certificate issued by the CDMO.

