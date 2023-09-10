Experts bat for sustainable, resilient urban spaces in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The IIA Leadership Conclave and Design Carnival - 2023, organised by the Odisha chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) here on Saturday emphasised the need for modern, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing buildings in view of the escalating urbanisation and expansion of Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across the country.

The two-day event with the theme ‘Samarth - Empowering Architecture’ focused on the importance of collective vision and commitment towards creating resilient spaces on the inaugural day. Joining the conclave as chief guest, development commissioner Anu Garg said the achievement of architectural excellence demands the expertise and vision of talented architects.

She said architects play a pivotal role in creating sustainable and visually appealing structures that stand as testaments to human ingenuity and creativity. As policymakers are constantly being challenged by rapid urbanisation, she said the role of architects will also grow bigger with time in dealing with such developments.

IIA president Vilas Avachat also emphasised sustainable urban spaces. IIA Odisha chapter chairperson Swopnadutta Mohanty said, “Samarth - Empowering Architecture is not just an event; rather it’s a call to action. Together, we strive to shape resilient, sustainable urban spaces that not only enrich lives but also safeguard our environment for generations to come”.

A panel discussion on the city’s lifeline added depth to the event. OBCC MD JK Das, The New Indian Express resident editor (Odisha) Siba Mohanty, IDCO CGM Bijoy Tripathy, town planner LP Patnaik, architects Sangram Mohanty, Girdhar Agarwal, Bakul foundation secretary Sujit Mohapatra, IDEAZ managing partner Krishnendu Nandy and INTACH Odisha Chapter co-ordinator Anil Dhir joined as the panellists for a session that touched upon various aspects of architecture, urban planning, and sustainability.

IIA secretary Akshay Kumar Beuria, Odisha chapter vice-chairman Mousumi Nanda and other dignitaries were also present at the event. Organisers said the conclave is being attended by over 600 delegates and 200 students of architecture.

