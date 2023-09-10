Fresh low pressure next week to trigger rains in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha witnessed rainy days at the start of the month, more showers are expected from next week onwards under the influence of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around September 12. Conditions are conducive for the system’s intensification into a low-pressure area, said an IMD official.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity are expected to occur at most places in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. The national weather forecaster has predicted heavy rains in parts of the state during the period.

Director of SOA University’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC), Sarat Chandra Sahu, said a low-pressure area will form over north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on Wednesday (September 13).

Light to moderate rainfall spell will occur at sporadic places in Odisha between Saturday and Monday.

Rainfall activity will increase from Tuesday onwards and moderate to heavy showers are expected at most places over coastal, western and northern districts between Wednesday and Friday (September 13 and 15), he said. The rainfall deficit between June 1 and September 9 is 11 per cent and expected to reduce further due to the possibility of fresh spell of rains.

