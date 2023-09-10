Humiliated, youth kills self by consuming pesticide in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tragedy struck Khandabandh village under Thakurmunda police station when a young man allegedly took his own life on Saturday by consuming pesticide after a kangaroo court accused him of netting fish from a neighbour’s property.

The deceased was identified as Jasabanta Mohanta. Sources said, Mohanta was netting fish from a neighbour’s pond on Friday without obtaining permission but when his neighbour confronted him, Mohanta did not respond.

The neighbour put forth the allegation at the kangaroo court in the evening where Mohanta was pronounced guilty. Unable to bear the guilt, Mohanta allegedly consumed pesticides kept in the house for agricultural purposes. As his condition deteriorated, he confided in his father about the matter. In a desperate bid to save him, his parents rushed him to Thakurmunda Hospital, but the doctor pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The parents of the deceased filed a complaint with Thakurmunda police station, alleging that villagers had beaten their son and subjected him to humiliation forcing him to consume pesticide. Sub-inspector Anika Swain confirmed that a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The police have also taken possession of the body for postmortem.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

