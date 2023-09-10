Odisha CM to review people’s grievances

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will review petitions received during the visit of CMO officials to different parts of the state next week and take steps to address the grievances of the people. Official sources said various demands of the people including those pertaining to roads, school buildings, playgrounds, ponds, stadiums and hospitals will be categorised and steps initiated to fulfil them.

The exercise will continue for around a month in view of the approaching elections. The departments concerned will also be asked to give an account of the fulfilment of promises and completion of different projects under their domain.

Besides, the chief minister will also take stock of how far the promises made in the BJD manifesto for the 2019 elections have been fulfilled. The BJD manifesto was adopted by the government in the first meeting of the state cabinet after the 2019 elections.

Sources maintained fulfilment of the poll promises has already started and grievance redressal of people carried out simultaneously. The chief minister is emphasising all promises made at the state and district level be fulfilled and no grievance left unattended. The latest exercise will be to round off the process before the elections are announced. At the district level, collectors have been asked to give importance to grievance hearings.

