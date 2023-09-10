Home States Odisha

Odisha: Sludge water release causes panic, IOCL says claims false

Indian Oil Corporation

Alleged release of sludge water and untreated sewage from Paradip Refinery, operated by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), triggered panic among local fishermen.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Alleged release of sludge water and untreated sewage from Paradip Refinery, operated by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), triggered panic among local fishermen. Despite provisions for proper treatment and release of water into the Bay of Bengal, Paradip Refinery has been regularly discharging sludge and untreated water, resulting in periodic oil spills, alleged the fishermen.

However, deputy general manager (HR) at Paradip Refinery, Sangram Mishra rebutted the allegations, claiming them to be false. He said, “IOCL, as a government agency, adheres to all pollution control parameters, ensuring that there is no pollution of the sea and water bodies. These allegations are baseless and motivated.”

Regional officer of OSPCB in Paradip, Puskar Behera, acknowledged provisions in IOCL to release treated water into the sea. He said there are suspicion that untreated running water has been discharged by the refinery causing undue panic over oil spills. “Water samples have been collected from various sea locations and sent for laboratory testing and analysis. The situation would be clear within two to three days. The Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) in Paradip Refinery is functioning smoothly,” he assured.

