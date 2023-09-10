Six held for spurious liquor trade in Odisha

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Excise officials of Nuapada arrested at least six persons for their alleged involvement in manufacturing and selling spurious foreign liquor, in three separate incidents here on Saturday. The accused in the first incident were identified as Pankaj Yadav from Jharkhand, Bidyanchal Kumar and Rajesh Singh of Bihar and Binod Singh from Chhattisgarh. The other two accused - Ananta Sahu and Bhagat Deep - both of Jatgad village within Komna police limits, were nabbed in two separate incidents.

Excise sub-inspector (SI) Gupteswar Patel said the four accused arrested from the first case, were working at various liquor shops in Komna. They were allegedly involved in manufacturing and supplying spurious foreign liquor.

Similarly, the fifth accused Sahu was involved in making foreign as well as country liquor. Large amount of packaging materials was seized from him. Meanwhile, Deep was caught red-handed while he was on way to transport the spurious liquor. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the places where these spurious were being supplied, he added.

