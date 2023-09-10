Slack enforcement pushes up deer poaching in Odisha's Athagarh

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Poor enforcement has led to a rise in the poaching of deer in the reserve forests of the Khuntuni range under the Athagarh division. Forest officials on Saturday seized around 10 kg of venison, the head and skin of a spotted deer from the Sankhapoi Reserve forest. The venison was spotted while the forest personnel were patrolling near Debagadia village in Gurudijhatia at around 10 a.m.

“We heard some sounds and proceeded to the spot. The poachers fled leaving behind the venison which was packed in several polythene bags along with the head, hide and chopped-off limbs of the spotted dear hunted by them,” said Khuntuni forest range officer Nilamadhab Sahu. He said the poachers are at large and efforts are on to nab them.

Earlier on June 25, forest officials, acting on a tip-off, arrested two poachers- Ramen Bhadara and Debendra Haibru of Bhogua village for poaching a deer from the nearby forest. Apart from one kg of raw venison, the officials had seized cooked meat from the accused.

Locals said poaching of deer is rampant in the forests as the demand for venison has gone up owing to its affordability. While venison sells for Rs 200-Rs 300 per kg, the poachers become active during holidays when the demand is high and enforcement slack. Sources said instances of poaching in the forests within the division is significantly higher than the seizures.

The poachers first arrange customers and then poach deer. After slaughtering the animal, they pack the venison in polythene sheets and hand it over to buyers as soon as possible.

