Two murders in a day send shockwaves in Ganjam’s Aska 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension gripped Aska sub-division on Saturday after two gruesome murders took place in separate locations within a gap of six hours. While one was reported from Haridapadar village under Aska police station, another occurred on Nandini Bridge under Seragada police limits of Ganjam district.

As per police, the cold-blooded murder at Haridapadar village in broad daylight claimed the life of 27-year-old Sanjaya Nayak over a caste-related issue. On receiving information, Aska sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Uma Charan Singh, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Aska Swarup Kishan reached the spot. They arrested the prime suspect Suresh Dakua of the same village and forwarded him to court.

Sources said, simmering tension had been escalating between the lower-caste and general-caste communities in the village over a dispute regarding the leasing of a village pond for pisciculture. In response, restrictions had been imposed on both groups by the Aska tehsildar, and a compromise was brokered in the presence of the police, with both parties signing an undertaking. Nevertheless, the animosity resurfaced recently when the fishing process commenced.

Last week, a group of people from Sanjaya’s community allegedly barged into the house of Suresh and abused his family. But the incident was sorted by the local administration. However, a humiliated Suresh’s family waited for an opportunity to avenge. On the day at around 10 am, Sanjaya and Suresh confronted each other and the latter allegedly attacked Sanjaya with a sword killing him on the spot.

Acting on a complaint, police registered a case, and after an autopsy handed over Sannjaya’s body to his family. Police have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. Authorities said the situation is currently under control.

The second murder took place on Saturday evening, when Madhusudan Bisoi, 48, a resident of Kumarpani village, was allegedly attacked by an unidentified group on Nandini bridge under Seragada police limits. He was mercilessly slain with sharp weapons.

Aska SDPO and Seragada police reached the spot and calmed the irate Kumarpani village who had gathered in large numbers. The victim’s body was sent for autopsy and an investigation was launched to determine the motive behind the attack. Search for the accused is on, police said.

