Woman kills predator to save her minor daughter in Odisha's Barbil

By Express News Service

BARBIL (KEONJHAR): A woman was arrested on Saturday by Barbil police on charges of killing a man for reportedly misbehaving with her minor daughter in Barbil town. According to police, the body of the victim Mahendra Mahakud, alias Muna (45) was recovered from the house of Malati Kesari (35) in Damu Hutting basti area under Barbil police jurisdiction on Friday morning. On being informed, police cordoned off the crime scene, seizing the victim’s body lying in a pool of blood with multiple head injuries.

As investigation began, police started questioning Malati, who resided in the house with her 14-year-old daughter and two younger sons. Her husband lives outside Barbil town. Sources said, Mahendra had a history of criminal activities and allegedly made inappropriate advances towards Malati’s s minor daughter. He also used to visit the woman’s house at times in an inebriated condition and allegedly misbehaved with the girl.

However, on Thursday, Mahendra reportedly harassed the girl in a secluded area on the outskirts of the village following which she reached home and confronted her mother for allowing the man into the house. But at around 10 pm, an inebriated Mahendra once again entered Malati’s house, making sexual advances at the girl.

Enraged, Malati hit him on the head with an iron angle. She then repeatedly attacked Mahendra with a heavy stone-like object, resulting in his death, police said. Malati was later arrested and confessed to the crime during interrogation.

