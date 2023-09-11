Home States Odisha

Adirun marathon without BJP leaders raises eyebrows

Chairman of the SDC Debashis Marandi said that the event was a government initiative, aimed to provide a platform for young individuals, both from the district and beyond and promote sports.

Published: 11th September 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

The marathon being flagged off by the BJD leaders, district collector and SP. (Photo | Express)

The marathon being flagged off by the BJD leaders, district collector and SP. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baripada town witnessed a congregation of thousands of young sports enthusiasts, including boys and girls, competing in the ‘Adirun Marathon,’ organised by the Special Development Council (SDC) in collaboration with the district administration.

The event was flagged off by district collector Vineet Bhardwaj, SP B Gangadhar and political leaders from the BJD. However, the conspicuous absence of BJP leaders, particularly MLAs and MP at the event raised eyebrows among a cross-section of public and political circles.

Chairman of the SDC Debashis Marandi said that the event was a government initiative, aimed to provide a platform for young individuals, both from the district and beyond and promote sports and camaraderie among tribal communities.

However, political analysts view the marathon as a BJD-driven initiative, with strong backing from the district administration, and this was corroborated by the presence of BJD politicians on the stage. “The polls are months away but the BJD is strategically leveraging its tribal appeal to reinvigorate the party’s organisation in the district,” the analysts opined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sports enthusiasts SDC BJD Baripada Adirun Marathon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp