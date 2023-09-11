Adirun marathon without BJP leaders raises eyebrows

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baripada town witnessed a congregation of thousands of young sports enthusiasts, including boys and girls, competing in the ‘Adirun Marathon,’ organised by the Special Development Council (SDC) in collaboration with the district administration.

The event was flagged off by district collector Vineet Bhardwaj, SP B Gangadhar and political leaders from the BJD. However, the conspicuous absence of BJP leaders, particularly MLAs and MP at the event raised eyebrows among a cross-section of public and political circles.

Chairman of the SDC Debashis Marandi said that the event was a government initiative, aimed to provide a platform for young individuals, both from the district and beyond and promote sports and camaraderie among tribal communities.

However, political analysts view the marathon as a BJD-driven initiative, with strong backing from the district administration, and this was corroborated by the presence of BJD politicians on the stage. “The polls are months away but the BJD is strategically leveraging its tribal appeal to reinvigorate the party’s organisation in the district,” the analysts opined.

