Bhubaneswar Diary: Cong-Left alliance a stumbling block!

Express News Service

Cong-Left alliance a stumbling block!

What happened to the much-hyped talks between the Congress and Left parties which were also attended by 17 political parties including the AAP? Everything went smoothly for the first two rounds held in July and August first week. It was decided that a joint campaign would be launched against the BJD and BJP from September first week. But things seem to have stalled since. Though the third round should have been held in the last week of August to decide on the issues based on which the campaign would have been launched, it seems differences have cropped up between the Congress and Left. While the Congress wants state-specific issues to be raised, the Left parties are of the opinion that national issues should also be given importance. With elections only a few months away, the delay is likely to cost these political parties immensely. But what can the Congress state leadership do as it is busy solving internal issues to put its house in order? A senior leader said, let unity be established in the party first. Alliance can wait for now.

~ Bijay Chaki

Govt finally wakes up to encroachment

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi may have won the battle against encroachment of government land after she drew the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the illegal obstruction of a canal of Deras minor irrigation project leaving 300 acres of agricultural land parched for two years. But, what is most surprising is that the Water Resources department was oblivious about it till a couple of days back. Chief engineer (minor irrigation) Basanta Kumar Rout sought an explanation on September 8 from the superintending engineer of Khurda MI division for not taking action against the encroacher for disrupting irrigation to the ayacut area of the left main canal of the Deras MIP for so long. More interesting is the letter of the superintending engineer written to the Bhubaneswar tehsildar the same day. “It came to the notice of the undersigned (read SE) that part of the left main canal of Deras MIP in Medhasal GP has been blocked by some encroachers as a result of which ayacutdars are deprived of irrigation for the last two years,” the letter said. This is despite the fact that the affected farmers have been drawing the attention of the district administration to the unauthorised acquisition of the canal by an outsider. Now all eyes are on the legal action to be taken by the department against the encroacher.

~ Bijoy Pradhan

Unaccountable BMC endangering citizens’ lives

Peru’s health minister Rosa Gutiérrez recently resigned as the country struggles to control a dengue fever outbreak. This shows the accountability of a people’s representative. Back home, the capital city of Bhubaneswar and many other parts of the state are grappling with an alarming rise in dengue cases. The situation in the capital has escalated to around 150 confirmed cases daily, making it a major hotspot in the state, but no one wants to take responsibility or initiate strict measures to curb the menace. So callous is the civic administration that it is yet to take up regular fogging, a bare necessity used to combat Aedes mosquitoes and prevent dengue. No tangible measures have been put in place despite at least three senior bureaucrats being down with the vector-borne disease in the last couple of weeks. Surprisingly, the city had only two fogging machines until a week ago even as it had reported the highest 3,851 cases in 2021 and 3,464 cases in 2022. With the civic sense of people going haywire, the municipal corporation has failed to come up with a common protocol to check mosquito breeding and the spread of dengue in the state capital. “What are they waiting for? Will they get into action mode only after the dengue fever grips the CMO,” asked an aggrieved city resident.

- Hemant Kumar Rout

