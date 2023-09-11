Home States Odisha

Lady stabbed in Cuttack beauty parlour

She was alone in the parlour as the other staff had gone out for lunch when the masked man barged in and had an argument with her.  

Published: 11th September 2023 08:40 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 40-year-old woman was critically injured after being stabbed by a masked man at a beauty parlour in Dolamundai here on Sunday. The victim Suchitra Khatua has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

As per reports, Suchitra, a resident of Sishua Sathilo locality in Kendrapara district had been working at the ladies beauty parlour while staying at her paternal house in Telenga Bazaar locality for the last eight years. She was alone in the parlour as the other staff had gone out for lunch when the masked man barged in and had an argument with her.  

“After a brief altercation, the man took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Suchitra in her lower abdomen. After stabbing her, the man immediately fled the spot,” said a local.

Suchitra’s brother Purna Chandra Das said she had no enmity with anyone. “We have also launched an investigation into the matter by verifying the footage of CCTV cameras in the locality to identify the accused” said Purighat IIC Jatindra Sethi.
 

