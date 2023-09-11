Odisha startup develops heat powered air blowers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Newrup Tech Solutions, an Odisha-based startup, has developed heat-powered air blowers to reduce the harmful effects of carbon monoxide and other gases emanating from small earthen or brick stoves (chulha) and urn-shaped ovens (tandoor).

Newrup Tech founder Anup Paikaray (23) launched the company last year while pursuing a BTech from Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR). Paikaray passed out this year. The startup has five other members who are BTech third-year students of OUTR. Initially, Paikaray and his friends developed smokeless stoves for women in rural areas. However, they did not notice a significant demand for the stoves as each cost around Rs 1,500.

The team then decided to develop a cost-effective device which can be used to control the harmful gases coming out of earthen stoves and urn-shaped ovens.“The automatic heat-powered air blower has been named ‘Chuliv’. The device will harness the excess heat coming out from chulhas and tandoors and convert it into rotational energy for an internal fan attached to it. It will ensure oxygen supply inside the earthen stoves and reduce chances of inhaling toxic fumes while cooking,” said Paikaray.

He pointed out that biomass stoves have been an integral part of rural households for many generations but they come with the risk of indoor air pollution. “Our clean-cooking equipment has the potential to positively impact over two billion people in underdeveloped and developing countries, especially in regions like India, Africa, Philippines and Bangladesh”, said Paikaray.

The trial of the device is continuing and it is expected to be available in the market by November at a cost of Rs 500. Paikaray recently won the SmartIDEAthon 2023 - annual pan-India mega pitch-fest organised by GITAM (Deemed to be University) - for Newrup Tech’s innovation of heat-powered air blowers.

BHUBANESWAR: Newrup Tech Solutions, an Odisha-based startup, has developed heat-powered air blowers to reduce the harmful effects of carbon monoxide and other gases emanating from small earthen or brick stoves (chulha) and urn-shaped ovens (tandoor). Newrup Tech founder Anup Paikaray (23) launched the company last year while pursuing a BTech from Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR). Paikaray passed out this year. The startup has five other members who are BTech third-year students of OUTR. Initially, Paikaray and his friends developed smokeless stoves for women in rural areas. However, they did not notice a significant demand for the stoves as each cost around Rs 1,500. The team then decided to develop a cost-effective device which can be used to control the harmful gases coming out of earthen stoves and urn-shaped ovens.“The automatic heat-powered air blower has been named ‘Chuliv’. The device will harness the excess heat coming out from chulhas and tandoors and convert it into rotational energy for an internal fan attached to it. It will ensure oxygen supply inside the earthen stoves and reduce chances of inhaling toxic fumes while cooking,” said Paikaray.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He pointed out that biomass stoves have been an integral part of rural households for many generations but they come with the risk of indoor air pollution. “Our clean-cooking equipment has the potential to positively impact over two billion people in underdeveloped and developing countries, especially in regions like India, Africa, Philippines and Bangladesh”, said Paikaray. The trial of the device is continuing and it is expected to be available in the market by November at a cost of Rs 500. Paikaray recently won the SmartIDEAthon 2023 - annual pan-India mega pitch-fest organised by GITAM (Deemed to be University) - for Newrup Tech’s innovation of heat-powered air blowers.