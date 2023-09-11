Odisha: Supplementary budget likely to be scaled down

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the possibility of early Assembly elections waning, the state government is likely to scale down the size of the supplementary budget to be placed during the monsoon session of the Assembly on September 22.

Official sources said that expenditure of budget allocations for different departments has been more than 50 per cent in the first six months of the 2023-24 financial year. Though the budget expenditure has improved during this financial year compared to previous years, funds are still available to be spent on different schemes.

Sources maintained provisions are likely to be made in the supplementary budget for schemes which have been announced from time to time by the state government after the budget. Several schemes were announced by the government in anticipation of an early election. The monsoon session was considered to be the last session before the polls. However, it is now becoming clear that the winter session will have to be convened in December and the state may also have to go for a vote-on-account if elections are held as per schedule.

Official sources said in this context, the government may not opt for a Rs 25,000 crore supplementary budget. However, provisions will be made for rural infrastructure development, energy, Mission Shakti, agriculture, industries, electronics and IT departments which have shown improved functioning.

The state government had placed a budget of Rs 230 lakh crore for 2023-24 which was the highest ever. Several new schemes including Mo Ghara and Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha were announced by the government for which budget provisions will have to be made.

Besides, Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana was rolled out by the state government for which Rs 100 crore was earmarked in the budget. The scheme will need increased allocation in the supplementary budget.

